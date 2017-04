E-Bunny Comes to Surf City

Looking for the E-bunny? You’ll find him at Surf City Nights on April 11, 2017. But that’s not the only place in town where he’s expected to pop up. Bunny reports abound. Among the recent sightings have been Bella Terra mall, Pacific City and many other spots. His next engagement is at Huntington Beach Central Park Sports Complex for the annual Easter Hunt on April 15, 2017, in the a.m. This is a free community event which begins in the a.m.