If it looks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck

What happens when a fun-loving beach goer arrives at Huntington City Beach where there are thousands of ducks? Do you shriek, quack, or screech?

Each year the annual Duck-a-thon arrives to Surf City’s shores to raise money for a special cause and the public just goes quackers over the scene. How can you join in? You can sponsor a duck (that you later may claim and keep if you like,) and it will be entered in the Pier Race. It gets dumped off Huntington Beach Pier with thousands of other ducks, each marked with an identifying race number and/or name.

The fun takes place over three days, first with a wine & cheese party at Pier Plaza (next to HB Pier,) on Friday night, then the public race on Saturday, and the corporate race on Sunday. Go see it. Take photos, selfies, or whatever. Dates: May 16-18, 2014, see duckathon.org

