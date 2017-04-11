It Runs in the Family, Play

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Academy for the Performing Arts at HBHS presents “It Runs In the Family” April 3-6, 2014, in the historic HBHS theater.

This farce by Ray Cooney and directed by Robert Rotenberry, is performed by high school students in the premieir Academy for the Performing Arts.

“If you’re going to tell a lie, tell a whopper,” yells Dr. Mortimore as events begin to spin deliriously out of control. Set in a hospital, a hilarious assortment of farcical characters run in & outdoors, mistaking everybody for someone else. Dr. Mortimore tries to fend off his ex-girlfriend, his wife, an out of control teenage son (one he never knew he had) and various other interruptions and at last, deliver the most important lecture of his life for an international conference.

Time & cost: April 3-5 nightly at 730pm, and Sunday April 6 matinee at 2pm. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students and seniors 714-536-2514 ext 4025 or online at http://www.hbapa.org/content/it-runs-family