Surf City Summerized

This year promises to be filled with exciting, new things to see and do at the beach. Have you made your plans yet?

Summerizing can help!

1. Attempts to block the bonfires failed and all systems are go for beach cookout in Huntington Beach.

2. US Open of Surfing continues its decades-long tradition. It will be downsized — no free concerts on the beach, less activities and tents, less of a carnival atmosphere. The focus in 2014 is surfing.

3. Construction continues on Pacific Coast Highway near the entrance to Huntington City Beach and State Beach parking. Traffic slows certain times of day. If you’re in a hurry, give yourself extra time on weekend in the months of June-August and early September.

4. New restaurants abound downtown. Burgers, tacos, Greek, Thai, Breakfasts, Polynesian, Pizza and more are available. The cheapest bites in downtown HB include Dairy Queen, TK Burger and Papa Joe’s pizza slices.

5. Surveillance cameras installed along Main Street provide added mechanisms for catching illegal activities and thieves. One guy already was caught steeling a $1000 bike next to Longboard Pub! Remember that there is very little privacy s