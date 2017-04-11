Surfing Sundays Tradition Returns

On Sunday, May 4, 2014, the Surfin’ Sundays concert series comes back to the beach for its 2014 season opener featuring The Orbitrons, Chum, Kelp, The Riptides and Boss Tide. The concert takes place at Pier Plaza overlooking Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif.

The annual, free concert series is produced by Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, which recently announced plans to expand its current location include larger digs around the bend in downtown Huntington Beach.

Here is a list of concerts to see this year, courtesy of the museum! Gracias!