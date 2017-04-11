Three Car Show Weekend

Classic car fans know that Surf City is the place to cruise with your automobile. On weekends you’ll often see a bunch of cool woodies parked at Duke’s next to Huntington Beach Pier.  Any Saturday morning you can head over to Adams Avenue Donuts for one the oldest car gatherings in the U.S., the Donut Derelicts.

  • 1. Beach Cruiser Meet March 22-23, 2014 Main Street, free
  • 2. Donut Derelicts March 22, 2014 Adams Ave. & Magnolia, 6 -9 a.m., free
  • 3. Sorority Car Show March 22, 2014 St. Wilfrid’s Church, $10

This weekend is bonus car weekend with Donut Derelicts, the HB Beachcruisers Meet on Main Street and the Huntington Beach Pier, and another car show fundraiser put together by a women’s group as a fundraiser over at St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church. Their show has an admission fee, while the other shows are free.

Our pick is always the Beachcruiser Meet. It’s classic, it’s shiny and it’s at the beach. Nice!

